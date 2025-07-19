Tropical storm to set to drench northern Thailand

The water level of the Ping River in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai dropped on Thursday, but officials have warned residents in 25 districts, including Chiang Dao, to be on full alert for floods, forest runoff and landslides until Thursday, as Tropical Storm Wipha is expected to bring heavy rain to northern Thailand. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

Residents in 25 districts of Chiang Mai are being warned to prepare for flash floods, forest runoff and landslides until Thursday, as Tropical Storm Wipha is expected to bring heavy rain to northern Thailand.

Chiang Mai deputy governor Siwakorn Buapong on Saturday called on all agencies and residents to be on maximum alert, citing the influence of Wipha, which is likely to cause prolonged rainfall, raising the risk of natural disasters.

Among districts likely to be affected are Mae Taeng, Chiang Dao, Mae Rim and San Sai.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare emergency supplies in case of evacuation, although rainfall has not yet reached extreme levels, with current precipitation measured between 27 and 50 millimetres following isolated storms.

In Chiang Mai city, mitigation measures are being taken in eight flood-prone zones, including barrier modifications, pump installations, road surface adjustments and drainage improvements.

The Meteorological Department has issued a national warning of heavy to very heavy rain across multiple regions this week.

Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phangnga provinces are expected to see the most intense downpours, while central and northeastern areas will also be affected.

The department warns that accumulated rainfall, driven by a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, could lead to flash floods and runoff, especially in low-lying areas and near foothills or water channels.

The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 2-3 metres, with even higher surges during thunderstorms. The lower Andaman will see wave heights of around 2m, with stronger conditions in stormy areas.

The department has advised all vessels to navigate with caution and is urging small boats in the upper Andaman and Gulf regions to remain ashore.

Tropical Storm Wipha is forecast to move into the upper South China Sea today and tomorrow and make landfall in northern Vietnam soon after. While it is not expected to directly hit Thailand, the storm will intensify rainfall throughout the northern and northeastern parts of the country.