Landmines inside Thai territory newly laid, probe finds

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, visits soldiers injured in a landmine explosion, at Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Thailand is now pursuing retaliatory measures against Cambodia after a probe showed the landmines responsible for Wednesday's mine explosion in the Chok Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani were newly planted, army commander Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a group of soldiers was patrolling in the area when one stepped on a mine, causing an explosion that injured three of them.

Gen Pana was speaking after the Second Army Region confirmed Cambodian forces had planted new landmines, possibly more than 100, inside Thai territory. Two formal actions are now underway, said Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region.

A report will be submitted to the Army Operations Centre, and the army will recommend the government instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to file a UN complaint under the 1997 Ottawa Convention, citing Cambodia's violation of the anti-mines convention, he said.

Eight recently deployed mines were found in two clusters: three on the surface in one spot, concealed with leaves and spaced about 40cm apart; and five more in another location, spaced 90cm apart, he said.

All eight devices were newly manufactured, he said, based on clear markings and lack of plant overgrowth.

The discovery was made about 100m to 150m inside Thai territory, prompting immediate mine-clearing actions by the Thai engineer battalion, said Lt Gen Boonsin, warning that more mines, potentially numbering in the hundreds, remain buried in the area.

While diplomatic complaints are being prepared, Lt Gen Boonsin said the Second Army Region can respond militarily without awaiting government orders. He dismissed Cambodian allegations suggesting Thai forces planted the mines.

"Nobody would rig mines near their own troops," he said. "That area is clearly Thai territory, and the Cambodian leader himself acknowledged the landmines were planted inside Thailand," he said.

"It is evident the explosives were laid during the period when we had temporarily withdrawn our patrol forces. We reserve the right to respond decisively and appropriately within the bounds of our sovereignty," he added.

Cambodia must bear responsibility, he said, adding Thai troops will continue clearing the border area and reinforcing road access.

"Thailand and Cambodia are both signatories to the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. This is a new and serious development that we must closely monitor, and we must also take greater precautions to protect our troops," he said.

"We will act firmly to protect our sovereign territory and personnel dignity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) denied claims in Thai media reports alleging Cambodian forces were responsible for planting the landmines.

The CMAA expressed deep regret over the incident bur rejected what it described as "baseless" accusations.