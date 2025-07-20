DSI probes unlawful VIP runway

Listen to this article

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI)'s Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division yesterday unveiled its findings regarding a private airfield, dubbed the "VIP Runway," in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima.

It is now awaiting crucial clarifications from five government agencies concerning the alleged unlawful conversion of a public road into a private airstrip, it said.

The probe was launched following a complaint by lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, who claimed a public road had been converted for use as a temporary private runway.

DSI investigators found the airstrip to be 19 metres wide and 1 kilometre long but, crucially, overlapping with a 450-metre section of public road, which was now part of a private golf course.

Initial reports placed the land under the Khanong Phra Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO), but further review confirmed it is part of the Lam Takhong self-help settlement area and no construction permits for a runway have been submitted for the site since 2007.

The DSI said it is awaiting documents from five agencies: Khanong Phra TAO, the Land Department, Lam Takhong Community, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Land Reform Office.

The Lam Takhong community has filed a police complaint, asserting the airfield was built without approval from the Department of Social Development and Welfare, which oversees the settlement. Historical aerial photos from 1974 and 1999 confirm the road's longstanding public use.

Once all documents are reviewed, the DSI plans to summon the owners of the airfield and golf course.

A politician is suspected of seeking permits after the airfield was already built, around 2012, based on aerial evidence. The golf course is reportedly owned by the politician's sister.

The DSI said the investigation centres on land encroachment, unauthorised land use and unapproved construction.

Laws affected include the Building Control Act, Forestry Act, Agricultural Land Reform Act, Air Navigation Act and the Land Allocation for Livelihood Act. The DSI will also examine any illegal transfer, lease or sale of land rights.

Despite local complaints and recent sightings of aircraft at the site, authorities have yet to take action. The DSI is seeking an explanation from the TAO regarding their handling of these concerns.