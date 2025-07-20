Plan to delist songbird worries Thai conservationists

Sing me a song: A committee is mulling a proposal to delist the red-whiskered bulbul, or crested bulbul. (Photo: Sueb Nakhasathien Foundation)

A decision by the Committee on Preserved and Protected Wildlife to consider removing the red-whiskered bulbul from Thailand's protected species list has raised concerns among conservationists.

They fear the move could become a de facto hunting licence that pushes the already-declining bird population towards extinction.

Earlier this month, the committee, which is under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, met for the first time in two years to discuss, among other matters, the proposal to delist the red-whiskered bulbul, or the crested bulbul, also known in Thai as nok krong hua jook.

Proponents argue this perching bird could be reclassified as an "economic animal" to boost income for local communities involved in bird breeding.

The committee has ordered three subcommittees to conduct further studies before reaching a final decision.

Kaset Sutasha, a veterinarian, researcher at Kasetsart University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and long-time advocate for the species, opposed the move. He claimed it was politically motivated, designed to win support from voters in upcoming elections.

"I'm against turning natural resources into political tools," Dr Kaset said. "This decision undermines Thailand's reputation in global conservation circles, especially when most countries are strengthening wildlife protection laws."

He said the red-whiskered bulbul has already disappeared from much of Thailand's southern forests due to its popularity in the region as a caged bird.

Because the birds are vocal and make unique sounds, they are often entered into singing competitions, driving up their market value and demand.

Additionally, there is a belief that breeding wild-caught birds with captive ones produces even more beautiful songs. As a result, there has been continuous illegal capturing of these birds from the wild.

About 1 million red-whiskered bulbuls are kept in captivity, yet only about 1% are bred while captive. The vast majority are taken from the wild.

Dr Kaset also expressed concern about increasing poaching for red-whiskered bulbul in the Northern and Northeastern regions, where wild populations of the bird are being hunted to meet demand in the South.

Reports of declining bird numbers have emerged from areas such as Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai and across several Isan provinces.

"It is unjust to exploit the country's natural resources to serve some group of people," Dr Kaset said.

"The ministry's responsibility is to protect and preserve, not to issue licences to kill.