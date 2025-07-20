Poll: Most Thais believe some monks have misbehaved, should be punished

People offer flowers to monks during a traditional alms-giving ceremony held to mark the beginning of Buddhist Lent at Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok, on July 11. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The National Institute of Development Administration found in a recent opinion survey that most respondents believe that some Buddhist monks have violated monastic rules and should be punished.

The institute conducted the survey on 1,310 Buddhists sampled nationwide from July 14 to 16.

It found that 76.11% of respondents believed some Buddhist monks have engaged in misconduct such as drug abuse, alcohol consumption, gambling and relationships with women.

Of respondents, 45.95% said some monks were obsessed with wealth, rank, praise and position; 45.80% said some monks were materialistic; and 40% said some monks considered the monkhood as a way to make a living.

Asked about their faith in Buddhist monks, 58.40% of respondents reported a decline in their faith, while 41.60% said theirs remained unchanged.

Asked about their faith in Buddhism, 68.55% said it remained intact while 31.45% said it had fallen.

Asked amending the law in order to impose punishment on monks who misbehaved, 94.35% of respondents agreed with punishment for Buddhist monks who violated their rules. In addition, 93.20% wanted punishment for the women and men who voluntarily had sex with Buddhist monks.

The opinion survey followed sex and financial scandals between a woman known as “Sika Golf” and many senior Buddhist monks and ecclesiastical figures at famous temples.