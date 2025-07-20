Lorry dumps mud over 10 parked cars in Bangkok

Listen to this article

Mud is spattered along Theparak Road in Bangkok's Sai Mai district early Sunday after a lorry's side flap accidentally opened. (Photo: Twitter JS100Radio)

A lorry transporting a load of mud caused damage to at least 10 parked vehicles after its side flap opened, sending sludge splattering across Theparak Road in Bangkok's Sai Mai district early Sunday morning. The spillage covered a stretch of more than 200 metres and led to a temporary traffic disruption.

According to Sai Mai civil defence radio centre, the incident occurred around 12.30am. The truck was travelling along Theparak Road when the side flap unexpectedly came loose, allowing a large quantity of mud to fall onto the road and splash across vehicles parked along the roadside.

Volunteers from the Sai Mai civil defence unit who responded to the call found multiple cars coated in thick mud. The truck involved was found nearby, with its side panel still open and remnants of soil scattered behind it.

By 2.50am, water trucks and civil defence volunteers had mobilised to clean the affected area, successfully restoring normal traffic flow.

As of Sunday morning, discussions were ongoing between affected vehicle owners and the truck operator to negotiate compensation for the damage.