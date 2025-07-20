Drunk driver crashes into police car, injuring 2

Listen to this article

A drunk man crashed his car into the rear of a parked police patrol vehicle in front of a convenience store, where officers had stopped to sign a logbook at a red checkpoint box, resulting in two people being injured, in Nonthaburi early on Sunday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A man driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his car into the back of a parked police patrol vehicle outside a convenience store in Nonthaburi early Sunday morning, injuring two people. The driver was found to have a blood alcohol level of 181 milligrammes percent, well above the legal limit.

The crash occurred at around 1.20am in front of a convenience store opposite Soi Wat Lat Pla Duk on inbound Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Rak Phatthana subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong district. Police had parked the patrol vehicle while conducting a routine check, with one officer stepping out to sign in at a roadside checkpoint.

A black Toyota Altis, driven by a 36-year-old man identified only as Mr Korn (alias), slammed into the rear of the parked police pickup truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Police Lance Corporal Krisanath Komonworathat, 35, the driver of the patrol truck, sustained a back injury, while Mr Korn suffered chest pain.

Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation responded to the scene and transported both injured men to Bang Bua Thong Hospital. A breathalyser test revealed Mr Korn’s alcohol level was 181mg%, significantly over the legal threshold.

Pol L/Cpl Krisanath said he and his superior, Pol Sub-Lt Yongyut Fakcharoen, were on routine patrol with flashing lights activated when they stopped briefly. Just five minutes after Pol Sub-Lt Yongyut stepped out to sign the logbook, the car suddenly crashed into their vehicle.

Police have recorded the incident and taken Mr Korn in for further medical examination. Formal questioning and legal proceedings, including potential charges for drunk driving, are expected to follow.

(Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)