Brazilian couple caught smuggling 6.6kg of cocaine onto Koh Samui

A 25-year-old Brazilian woman stands next to an electronic scale weighing two packages of cocaine and a black suitcase. She and her male companion were arrested at Samui International Airport on Saturday after arriving on a flight from Bangkok with the drug hidden in two suitcases. (Photo: Bo Phut police station)

KOH SAMUI: Customs officers and local police on Koh Samui have arrested a Brazilian man and woman after 6.63 kilograms of cocaine were discovered hidden in their luggage at the island’s international airport.

The suspects, identified as Mr Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Ms Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were detained late on Saturday morning upon arrival at Samui International Airport. Officers found two black suitcases containing the illicit drugs concealed among clothing and personal items.

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said the pair had flown from Sao Paulo international airport in Guarulhos, Brazil on Qatar Airways flight QR780 on Thursday. They transited through Doha on flight QR830 before arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 9am on Saturday. The Brazilian couple then boarded Bangkok Airways flight PG123 to Koh Samui, landing shortly before their arrest.

Customs officials scanning luggage from international arrivals detected the narcotics, weighing 3.62 kg in one bag and 3.31 kg in the other.

Both suspects claimed it was their first time visiting Thailand. They are now in custody at Bo Phut police station and face charges of importing a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) without authorisation. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether the two suspects were part of a wider drug trafficking operation.