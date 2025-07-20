Ecclesiastical chief of Nakhon Sawan quits monkhood amid sex scandal

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakhun is seen in a ceremony for his departure from the monkhood at Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district, Nakhon Sawan, late Saturday night. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON SAWAN: The abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan, who was also the ecclesiastical chief in this lower northern province, left the monkhood just before midnight on Saturday night.

It was reported that Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakhun, 67, disrobed at Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district at 11.49pm on Saturday. A deputy abbot of the Buddhist temple chaired a ceremony for his departure from the monkhood.

The development followed his resignation as the abbot and the provincial ecclesiastical chief on Friday.

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakhun wrote in his resignation letters dated Friday that he had health problems and was the subject of reports that had a seriously negative impact on Buddhist monks.

The departure after 47 years as a monk came after Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, told reporters that he was investigating a scandal concerning a senior monk who was outside Bangkok.

On July 15, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat arrested Wilawan "Sika Golf" Emsawat, 35, who allegedly had sexual relations with many senior monks from well-known Buddhist temples. Police found numerous video clips of sexual affairs with the monks as well as evidence of extortion and blackmail against some of them.

Police said that the woman had received 385 million baht in her bank accounts over the past three years.

After the Sika Golf case, the Central Investigation Bureau opened a special centre to handle complaints about monks' misconduct.

His Majesty the King has issued a royal command to revoke the royal appointments and ecclesiastical titles previously conferred upon a total of 81 monks, in light of recent reports of monastic misconduct.