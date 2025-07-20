Heavy rain forecast for Thailand's eastern, southern provinces

Listen to this article

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in four provinces — Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phangnga — over the coming days due to intensified monsoon conditions.

The department also advised residents in parts of the central and northeastern regions to be cautious of localised downpours and potential flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and near hillsides or watercourses. The warning follows a strengthening of the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Mariners are urged to exercise extreme caution as sea conditions are expected to worsen. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach 2–4 metres, and over 4 metres in stormy areas. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast to experience wave heights of 2–3 metres, with over 3 metres possible in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in these regions are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.

In addition to the monsoon-driven weather, authorities are monitoring Tropical Storm Wipha, currently positioned over the upper South China Sea. As of Sunday morning, the storm’s centre was approximately 560 kilometres east of Zhanjiang, China’s southern port city. The storm is moving west-northwestward and is expected to enter the Gulf of Tonkin before making landfall in northern Vietnam by Monday or Tuesday.