Immigration expands fast lanes at Thai airports as student tourism picks up

Listen to this article

Immigration police welcome international junior-high-schoolers and their parents to a fast immigration lane at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Saturday. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

Thai immigration authorities have expanded their fast lanes at the country’s international airports to accommodate not only Chinese students and families, but also growing numbers of international school holidaymakers.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Division 2, said the extended service comes as more foreign families arrive in Thailand during the summer break – particularly from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada – coinciding with the country’s low tourist season.

Immigration police recently set up “Happy Chinese Summer Channel” lanes for Chinese students’ families at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket airports to welcome them to Thailand during their school holidays.

According to Pol Maj Gen Choengron, while the number of Chinese student visitors still forms the largest group — averaging around 1,300 arrivals per day, 600 of whom are children aged under 12 — the number of non-Chinese students and their families is climbing steadily, currently averaging 1,000 daily arrivals, with about 500 of them being children.

“The fast lanes are now being utilised more broadly to support smoother processing for family groups visiting for tourism. Students and their families typically arrive with clear travel plans, confirmed accommodation and return tickets, and have no prior record of visa misuse or ‘visa runs’”, Pol Maj Gen Choengron said.

“The special lanes have reduced immigration queue times for these family groups from a peak of 40 minutes to just 15 minutes during busy periods. Priority lanes are also being provided for elderly foreign travellers, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities.”

The initiative has received positive feedback from the groups, including praise for improved service and perceptions of Thailand as a family-friendly destination. However, they noted some inconvenience with the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) system, prompting plans for further system improvements.

Meanwhile, Thai nationals continue to benefit from automated passport clearance and the Thai passport-holders lanes, typically waiting no longer than five minutes.

Despite efforts to boost tourism during the low season, Pol Maj Gen Choengron emphasised that border security remains the top priority. Since January, more than 10,000 foreign nationals have been denied entry due to concerns over illegal activities or links to so-called "grey" groups. The fast-lane initiative, he stressed, is aimed at supporting genuine tourism while maintaining strict screening protocols.

Video by Immigration Bureau