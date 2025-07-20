Landmine clearing starts near Cambodian border

A combat engineer scans the Chong Bok area of Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province for landmines on Sunday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

Combat engineers started mine-clearing operations in the Chong Bok area near the Thai-Cambodian border in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province on Sunday after a landmine explosion injured three Thai soldiers there on July 16.

The Second Army Region that supervises the Northeast said on Sunday that combat engineers from the Suranaree Task Force carried out the operations from Sunday morning in response to a report that about 100 landmines were found in Thailand’s Chong Bok border area in Ubon Ratchathani after Cambodian soldiers had retreated.

The regional army command said combat engineers initially discovered landmines, seemingly planted to obstruct troop movements, along with cluster bombs capable of causing extensive damage. As a result, engineers exercised maximum caution during the clearing operations.

To support the mission, the team was equipped with heavy machinery, including armoured tractors. The goal was to ensure the safety of Thai soldiers stationed along the border. At the same time, evidence would be gathered to support claims that Cambodia had violated the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines, according to sources.

The operations followed a landmine explosion in Chong Bok area on July 16. Three soldiers were injured, including one who lost a foot. An investigation revealed that the explosive was among about 100 newly laid mines amid border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, earlier said there would be retaliation for the landmine installation.

RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the government’s Ad Hoc Center for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said on Sunday that the centre would have a full-panel meeting at the National Security Council on Monday to discuss findings from the landmine explosion investigation and subsequent responses.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said on Sunday that Thai soldiers had discovered PMN-2 landmines — Russian-made devices not used by the Thai armed forces — in the Chong Bok area.

He added that Cambodia had shared photos and video clips as part of its accusation that Thai soldiers were responsible for laying the mines. However, Maj Gen Winthai clarified that the images and footage were actually from a training session conducted by personnel from the Thailand Mine Action Center. He called the accusation a distortion of facts that unfairly damaged Thailand’s reputation.

Cambodia’s claim that the mines were found on Thai soil, he noted, strongly suggested that they were planted by individuals who had illegally crossed into Thai territory.

In Bangkok on Sunday, demonstrators gathered at the Cambodian embassy to protest against the planting of the landmines that led to the July 16 detonation.

Leading the rally, Pichit Chaimongkol of the People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand said the use of landmines violated the Ottawa Treaty and threatened the security of Thailand.

A cluster of landmines was found in Chong Bok on Sunday. (Photo: Second Army Region)