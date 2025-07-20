Storm warning for Thailand prompts 'war room' activation

Passersby walk under a fallen tree after Typhoon Wipha hit in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

A 24-hour "war room" has been activated for real-time weather monitoring and disaster coordination.

This follows a warning from the Thai Meteorological Department (TDM) about incoming heavy rainfall in several provinces in the north and the anticipated arrival of Typhoon Wipha in northern Vietnam on July 21–22.

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, in his capacity as acting National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Commander, said on Sunday heavy rain is forecast for the North and Northeast regions from July 22–23, potentially raising the Mekong River's water level.

A low-pressure trough, combined with moist air from the Andaman Sea, is also expected to cause widespread rainfall.

Mr Phumtham has directed the Ministry of Interior to monitor weather conditions, assess risks and ensure public communication to prevent misinformation.

Interior Ministry permanent secretary Unsit Sampuntharat said he has instructed provincial governors to pay special attention to areas with over 90 millimetres of rainfall, flood-prone zones and areas with poor drainage.

Provincial authorities must also inspect and reinforce riverbanks, clear water obstructions and adjust reservoir and waterway management to ensure coordinated upstream-to-downstream water flow.

Emergency personnel, machinery and communication systems are being mobilised for rapid response. The public will receive warnings, and those in high-risk areas should prepare to move their belongings to higher ground or evacuate if needed.

Passakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said a national-level “war room” meeting was held with multiple agencies, including the TMD, the Office of the National Water Resources, the Royal Irrigation Department and the national space body Gistda, to assess Typhoon Wipha’s potential impact.

The TMD said heavy rainfall is expected in Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phangnga provinces, as well as parts of the Central and Northeastern regions. Residents near slopes, waterways and lowlands are urged to beware of flash floods and runoff.

At 4pm on Sunday the TMD said Wipha was in Guangdong province of China and became a tropical storm.

The storm and the southwesterly monsoon would cause heavy rains in the North, the upper Northeast, the western part of the Central Plain, the East and the western coast of the South from Sunday to Thursday, the department said.