Crime drops after 'Pattaya Model' launch

Provincial Police Region 2 has attributed a sharp decline in crime and improved response to complaints in Pattaya to the "Pattaya Model" -- a safety initiative launched in April that was designed to rebuild the city's image as a safe destination for tourists.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, chief of Provincial Police Region 2, said the initiative involves increased surveillance across three high-risk areas, with two checkpoints set up along Pattaya Beach, two on Walking Street, and another at Bali Hai Pier.

A key feature is a crime mapping system that is driven by data collected from local police and community sources, which the police can use to identify high-risk zones.

The system is backed by smart surveillance cameras equipped with a real-time, facial recognition system which is linked to a shared database of wanted individuals, persons under surveillance, and other high-risk individuals.

It was developed in collaboration with Pattaya City and the Central Investigation Bureau.

The system also enables the police to send real-time alerts to officers on duty to ensure rapid response, Pol Lt Gen Yingyos said.

Since the initiative was launched, physical assault cases dropped from 111 in April to 50 in June, while property-related crimes declined from 81 to 48 over the same period.

"These improvements are the results of a targeted and proactive policing," said Pol Lt Gen Yingyos.

"Our officers can now identify risk areas and act quickly, leading to visible and measurable results. We've also accelerated the arrest of individuals with outstanding warrants."

The initiative relies on the use of technology to pre-empt threats, enhance operations with artificial intelligence, and engage local stakeholders, making it easier for tourists to seek help, and ensuring swift action when incidents occur, he said.

The results of the initiative were presented to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong during his visit to Pattaya last week. The minister praised the initiative as a big step toward enhancing tourist safety and confidence.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyos said police are committed to using the latest technological innovation to improve law enforcement, saying the ultimate goal is to ensure public safety and make Pattaya a safe destination for both residents and visitors.