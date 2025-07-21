Police set to submit result of SAO probe to prosecutors

Listen to this article

Workers clear the rubble at the collapsed SAO tower site in Bangkok. (File photo)

The result of the police's investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building will be submitted to prosecutors tomorrow, says the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

Deputy MPB commissioner, Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Puengsap, said on Sunday investigators have concluded their probe into the tragedy, in which the building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak district collapsed after the capital was hit by a major earthquake on March 28.

Investigators would hand over 51 boxes containing over 90,000 pages of documents to special prosecutors at Criminal Division 8.

They will be asked to consider pressing charges of negligence resulting in harm and/or death against a total of 23 defendants, including the building's designers, contractors and project supervisors, as outlined by sections 227 and 230 of the Criminal Code.

The list includes Premchai Karnasuta, former president of Italian-Thai Development PCL, as well as other suspects which have been detained in connection with the case.

The second phase of the investigation, which focuses on wrongdoing by officials, is currently underway, he said, adding the result will be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The key concern of this investigation is to determine whether bid rigging led to the use of substandard materials and design flaws.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had earlier pointed to poor design and construction methods as the cause of the collapse; however, Pol Maj Gen Somkuan said police have yet to arrive at that conclusion. That said, he noted, there is sufficient evidence to warrant a probe.

Asked if the police plan to issue arrest warrants or summonses relating to the second phase of the investigation any time soon, he said it will depend on the prosecutors' review of the case. He assured investigators are still working to identify everyone responsible for the tragedy.