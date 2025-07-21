Diversity to become new selling point

Recognising Phuket's rich multicultural identity, the Ministry of Justice is investing in language and ethics education to promote social harmony and expand economic opportunities, particularly for the local Muslim community.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong recently launched a government-backed initiative in Phuket aimed at strengthening language proficiency and ethical education for Muslim youth.

He said the province, a global tourism hub, welcomed more than 9.1 million air travellers in the first half of 2025 alone.

Highlighting the importance of multilingualism in today's economy, Pol Col Tawee emphasised the need for youth to be proficient in English, Arabic and Malay, alongside fostering strong moral values vital for both daily life and future employment.

The minister praised the Muslim community's longstanding contributions to society, especially in education, and its crucial role in preserving cultural identity and driving economic value in Phuket's diverse tourism sector. He also voiced support for scaling up the programme nationally.

Addressing broader economic prospects, Pol Col Tawee pointed to the rapid growth of the global Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI), which grew 14.9% in 2024 with assets exceeding US$3.88 trillion.

He acknowledged Thailand's progress in this area, with Islamic finance assets now surpassing 140 billion baht since the country's first Islamic cooperative was established in 1984.

Under the government's economic stimulus programme, the minister pledged support for Muslim communities through three pillars.

They are ensuring equitable financial services through interest-free financial access, promoting Halal-based economic practices and fostering social equity.

Pol Col Tawee stressed that genuine economic progress is driven by human capital, not solely financial structures, and he pledged fair interest-free financial services to all.