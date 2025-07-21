'Over 6kgs of cocaine' found in couple's luggage

KOH SAMUI: Customs officers and police on Koh Samui have arrested a Brazilian man and woman after 6.63 kilogrammes of cocaine were found hidden in their luggage at Samui International Airport.

The suspects, identified as Diego dos Santos Silva, 35, and Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, 25, were detained on Saturday morning upon their arrival. Officers discovered the drugs allegedly concealed among clothing and personal items in two black suitcases, with 3.62kg in one and 3.31kg in the other.

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said the pair left São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport on Qatar Airways flight QR780 on Thursday, transited in Doha on flight QR830 and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 9am on Saturday.

The suspects then flew to Koh Samui on Bangkok Airways flight PG123, landing shortly before their arrest, he said.

Customs officers flagged their luggage during routine scanning

Both suspects told authorities it was their first visit to Thailand. They are being held at Bo Phut police station and face charges of importing a Category 2 narcotic. Police are investigating possible links to a broader drug trafficking network.