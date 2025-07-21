DITP helps US grocery chain source Thai goods

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has joined forces with leading US Asian grocery chain H Mart to expand the presence of Thai food products in the American market.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen exports, enhance visibility of Thai brands and scale up the digital retail platform Topthai on H Mart's online channels.

Speaking after meeting H Mart executives, DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij said both parties had exchanged views on the growing demand for Thai products as H Mart plans to open three new branches this year.

H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the US, has sought the DITP's support in sourcing more Thai exporters, particularly of jasmine rice, coconut water, coconut milk and tropical fruit juices.

While the company raised concerns over tariffs, it remains confident the Thai government will implement support measures without affecting US retail prices.

The DITP also discussed organising joint promotions through Topthai, a concept store designed to sell Thai products. Similar online Topthai stores have already been launched across more than 10 countries.

From Aug 30–Sept 1 last year, the DITP and H Mart held a promotion to distribute Thai products like jasmine rice, coconut water and snacks, generating over 8.4 million baht in sales.

In addition, H Mart executives have been invited to attend Thaifex–Anuga Asia 2026 to select more Thai food products for distribution and the rice product showcase in New York hosted by the International Trade Promotion Office.

H Mart operates in 16 states in the US and aims to expand to 87 branches by the end of this year. The company's annual revenue is estimated at US$1.2–1.5 billion.

It imports a variety of Thai goods, including seafood, frozen and canned fruits, dried fruits, jasmine rice, noodles, instant noodles, sauces, fermented fish sauce, snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat is in New York from July 19–22 to welcome Princess Ubolratana, who will chair an event to promote "Thai Select" restaurants by harnessing Thai soft power in the industry.