Families to get priority at major airports

Listen to this article

Thailand is welcoming young travellers and families with a priority check-in channel at airports in major cities during school holidays in China and summer in Europe.

The shǔ jià yú kuài tú jìng, or the "Happy Chinese Summer Channel", programme has been launched at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2.

The initiative aims to boost convenience for travellers from China, as well as those from entering from North America and Europe passing through airport immigration during the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere, and the low season of tourism in Thailand, he said.

A dedicated lane will be provided for travellers who come as a family with a clear travel plan, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

They must be able to declare a return date and accommodation and have no history of visa runs, or short trips made to a neighbouring country to extend their stay, he said.

The number of Chinese families travelling to Thailand has increased, and they can look forward to better treatment under this change.

In every 1,300 Chinese who arrive in Thailand, 600 of whom are 12 years old or younger, and often travel with their parents or grandparents, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

About 1,000 travellers of other nationalities who come as a family visit Thailand every day, half of whom are 12 years and younger.

The dedicated lane has reduced check-in times from 40 minutes on average down to just 15, he said.

Feedback from travellers who have taken part in the programme has been very positive, he added.

However, some visitors have complained about the need to fill out the Thailand Digital Arrival Card.

Airport immigration has rejected over 10,000 arrivals since January as part of an effort to crack down on foreign criminals, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.