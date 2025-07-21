Scholar backs tighter curbs on temples

A legal scholar is calling for tighter financial regulation of Buddhist temples, arguing senior monks hold power equivalent to high-ranking government officials yet remain exempt from anti-corruption scrutiny.

Asst Prof Krich Pooyeeyama from Thammasat University's Faculty of Law said senior monks receive state-funded salaries and exercise broad authority, but the National Anti-Corruption Commission cannot audit their assets because monks are not classified as state officials under the anti-graft law.

He backed a ministerial regulation that will take effect on Oct 1, requiring temples to deposit their income into bank accounts under the temple's name, limit cash holdings to 100,000 baht, and submit annual financial reports to the NOB.

He said a 2021 regulation with similar requirements already exists but has been poorly enforced. The move follows growing public concern over financial scandals involving senior monks and a lack of transparency in temple asset management.

"Monks making headlines are all senior figures, and the core issue stems from a lack of transparency in the management of temples, where senior monks wield unchecked power," he said.

Temples are public legal entities, and monastic positions, from abbots to the Supreme Patriarch, are comparable to government roles, with state-funded salaries and statutory authority, including the ability to grant or withhold benefits.

However, laws do not clearly mandate asset declarations for monks, making auditing the clergy inapplicable and leaving a gap in accountability.

He said the NOB must play a central role in enforcing compliance by providing standardised forms and guidance on managing temple finances.

He also commented on the draft law, the Patronage and Protection of Buddhists, which would criminalise serious monastic offences such as sexual misconduct, introducing fines and prison sentences.

While Asst Prof Krich backs discipline, he warned criminal penalties must be clearly defined to avoid infringing on personal rights and freedoms. He also questioned whether deeply moral issues like these should even fall under criminal law.

A recent poll by the National Institute of Development Administration reflects public concern over the issue. Nida held a nationwide survey from July 14 to 16, following news of sex and financial scandals between a woman known as "Sika Golf" and many senior monks.

Among 1,310 Buddhist respondents, 76% believed some monks have engaged in misconduct such as drug use, gambling, or sexual relations. Nearly 58% said their faith in monks had declined, though 68% said their faith in Buddhism remained intact. Over 94% supported penalties for misbehaving monks, and 93% also supported punishing laypeople involved in sexual misconduct with monks.