Storm Wipha kills 2 Chinese tourists, more rain forecast

Rescue volunteers and police take the body of Shin Yushi to Koh Lanta Hospital in Krabi province after he drowned in the rough seas on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

PHUKET - Gusting winds and a storm-tossed sea claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists on Sunday, and weathermen on Monday warned of continued downpours as the after-effects of Typhoon Wipha continue to pound parts of Thailand.

Pol Lt Sirapat Chupong, of Chalong police station, said that on Sunday a Chinese woman, Wang Yang, 53, was killed by a falling tree at a beach on Koh He island in Phuket's Muang district.

Wang and her husband were lying on a beach bench under the tree when it was uprooted by the strong wind. It fell on top of them. Wang's husband escaped with minor injuries and he was given first aid by emergency responders.

Wang's body was taken to Chalong Hospital for preliminary post-mortem examination ahead of a full autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In adjoining Krabi province, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 reported the death of Shin Yushi, 34, who drowned off Koh Lanta on Sunday.

Chaiyaphreuk Weerawong, chief of Mu Koh Lanta National Park, said the visitor was reportedly swimming with a friend. He was swept away by the rough sea.

He was found dead about one kilometre away and his body taken to Koh Lanta Hospital for autopsy. (continues below)

Tourists flee a beach on Koh He in Phuket on Sunday as the island is pounded by storm winds. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket and Krabi were among the Andaman coast provinces pounded by heavy rain and stormy seas generated by Typhoon Wipha, which was downgraded to a tropical storm after hitting the China mainland.

Storm Wipha also sank a boat transporting goods from mainland Krabi to a resort on Phi Phi island. The boat's driver was rescued by a trawler after clinging desperately to a floating plastic container for at least four hours.

More rain to come

The Meteorological Department on Monday issued a fresh forecast, warning of more heavy rain and high seas through into Thursday.

The department said about half of Thailand would be pounded by more rain due to the impact of Wipha, which made landfall in China's southern Guangdong province on Sunday.

The forecaster said five provinces in the northeastern, eastern and southern regions were at greatest risk from the storm. They are:

Chanthaburi

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Ranong

Trat

Heavy rain and wind hazards could trigger landslides and flash floods in provinces in mountainous areas and rough seas in coastal provinces.