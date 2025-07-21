Temple abbot now accused of having three 'wives'

Listen to this article

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakhun, 67 (seated), then abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan, is seen with a wealthy businesswoman, 57. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The former abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan, who left the monkhood under a cloud on Saturday, is facing intense scrutiny -- now accused of secretive affairs with three women, one a senior civil servant who exposed the scandal in a fit of jealousy.

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun, 67, is now known by his lay name Thid Sarit (Thid refers to someone who has just left the monkhood).

He is under the full media spotlight after photos showing him embracing a woman while wearing a wig went viral online.

Amarin TV reported that the wealthy woman and the civil servant each lived in luxury housing estates in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district. The two women were not at home when reporters went there.

Amarin also reported the civil-servant wife exposed the scandal involving the businesswoman.

All this prompted the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to launch a probe into allegations of misconduct while he was abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district. He was also ecclesiastical chief of the lower northern province of Nakhon Sawan.

He formally left the monkhood at Wat Nakhon Sawan at 11.49pm on the night of July 19, citing health reasons. However, mounting allegations suggest that personal and financial controversies may have influenced his sudden departure.

The former abbot is under investigation over suspected financial irregularities in the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, which has been delayed for about a decade.

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakhun, in lay clothing, during his departure from the monkhood at Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district, Nakhon Sawan, late Saturday night. The 67-year-old former abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan is now accused of being romantically involved with three women. (Photo supplied)

Thid Sarit allegedly had long-term romantic relationships with three women while abbot.

Among them was a wealthy businesswoman, reportedly in a clandestine relationship with the then-abbot for over 15 years. Intimate chat messages were recently uncovered by police.

Worse still, a second woman in an academic position and believed to be Thid Sarit’s second unofficial partner filed a complaint with police, apparently out of jealousy after learning of the relationship between him and the wealthy woman.

The popular Facebook page “Than Pao’’ posted that, “The former chief monk of Nakhon Sawan province lived a double life, hiding a 15-year relationship with a woman he financially supported until she became wealthy. When the second woman found out, she was so outraged it drove her to take the information to the police despite her own status as a high-ranking civil servant in the religious affairs sector."

Sources said Thid Sarit also had a third romantic relationship with a third woman, a divorcee.

The case has shocked the religious community and sparked widespread public debate about oversight and the accountability of senior clergy.

On Monday, investigators from the CIB's Anti-Corruption Division continued their probe into whether the former Nakhon Sawan abbot had misused temple funds for personal purposes.

Preliminary findings include that during the development of the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, the then-abbot solicited substantial donations from temples throughout Nakhon Sawan province.

Some reportedly contributed tens of millions of baht. The total was believed to exceed 100 million baht. Investigation found that the funds were not used for the Buddhist park project.

Investigators uncovered photos featuring large stacks of cash believed to be related to the case. A review of construction-related expenditure is now underway.