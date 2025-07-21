Two more landmines found along border disputed by Cambodia

Same area Thai soldier lost his foot to an anti-personnnel mine last week

Deminers working for Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3 remove one of the two Russian-made anti-personnel mines found near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province on Sunday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army Facebook account)

The army has found two more, new anti-personnel mines on Thai soil near the border with Cambodia where three Thai soldiers were injured by an exploding landmine last week.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Monday that a patrol from the Suranaree Task Force found the two landmines near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani province on Sunday.

One of the mines was only about 30 centimetres from the spot where three soldiers were injured by the explosion of a Russian-made PMN-2 anti-personnel mine on Wednesday, the spokesman said. One of the soldiers lost his foot.

The newly discovered mines were safely defused and removed, he said.

The army has not said exactly how many newly sown anti-personnel mines have been found. It could be around a dozen given the statement last week by 2nd Army chief Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang that eight had been found, before the latest discoveries on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused and condemned Cambodia for the use of anti-personnel mines in contravention of the Ottawa Convention banning their use. Cambodia and Thailand both signed it in 1997 and ratified and deposited it in 1998.

“The Royal Thai Government condemns in the strongest terms the use of anti-personnel mines,” the ministry statement said.

Cambodia has denied laying new mines that injured the three soldiers. However, the ministry said it had clear evidence. Thailand had never used the type of landmine being found.

"Assessments and related evidence discovered by the responsible security agencies point to the conclusion that the laying of these mines was a blatant violation of international law," it said.

Maj Gen Winthai said the army will meet the defence attaches of other countries on Tuesday and brief them on the latest finds. The spokesman also called on the members of Asean and the international community to condemn Cambodia on the issue.