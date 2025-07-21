Wat Nakhon Sawan's finances audited after disgraced abbot’s departure

Just a routine audit, not linked to sex scandal, official insists

Ekkarat Sema, a senior religious affairs academic at the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Office of Buddhism, speaks to reporters on Monday as he led officials to begin an audit at Wat Nakhon Sawan. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

Buddhism officials descended on Wat Nakhon Sawan on Monday to audit the financial records and assets of the royal temple after the abbott hurriedly left the monkhood amid a mounting sex and money scandal.

Monday's inspection lasted over two hours and was led by Ekkarat Sema, a senior religious affairs academic from the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Office of Buddhism.

Also present were representatives from Muang police station and members of the temple committee, along with Phra Khru Suthathammabandit, assistant abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan.

The team reviewed documents detailing income and expenditure, amulet sales, and temple assets. The audit was aimed at ensuring transparency in the handover to a new abbot.

Phra Khru Suthathammabandit confirmed that the review was in line with prior public statements and was intended to ensure clarity and accountability. The assistant abbot emphasised the importance of involving the provincial Buddhism office in the process to assure the public of the temple’s financial integrity. (continues below)

Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province remains open to the public. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

Mr Ekkarat said the audit was a routine measure following the departure of temple abbot Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun, and was not prompted by any official complaints. He said the provincial Buddhism office became aware of the issue only through media reports.

“These accounts belong to the temple, not to any individual. If financial trails link to the Buddhist park project or other entities, we will investigate accordingly. So far, no irregularities have been found,” said Mr Ekkarat.

The assistant abbot said if any monk was found to have violated monastic codes the matter will be handled by the ecclesiastical judicial system. If any civil laws had been broken, those involved must accordingly enter the legal process.

Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun, 67, is now known by his lay name Thid Sarit. He left the monkhood on Saturday night. The former abbot was accused of secretive affairs with three laywomen. He is also under investigation over suspected financial irregularities in the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, which has been delayed for about a decade.

Despite the unfolding controversy, the temple remains open to the public, with many continuing to visit and pay their respects to Luang Pho Si Sawan.

A local coffee vendor known as Mr Chan said he was surprised by the scandal involving the former abbot.

“People still come to worship. Religion should not be shaken by one person’s wrongdoing,” said Mr Chan.

A lottery vendor near the temple acknowledged a slight drop in visitor numbers following the scandal but noted that many devotees continue to arrive daily.

Earlier Monday morning, monks and temple staff laid out about 20 account books listing transactions from 2021 to the present, readying them for review by the team from the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Office of Buddhism.