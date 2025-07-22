Cambodia 'laying mines'

Listen to this article

Officers with the Suranaree Task Force and Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 3 (HMAU-3) patrol in Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani, along the disputed border with Cambodia, after fresh mines were discovered near a blast crater from a previous explosion. ROYAL THAI ARMY

The government will submit a formal written protest to the President of the Ottawa Convention following a recent landmine explosion near the Thai-Cambodian border that left three Thai soldiers severely injured.

The incident, involving newly planted anti-personnel mines, has been condemned as a violation of international law and Thai sovereignty.

The army found two more new anti-personnel mines on Thai soil near the border with Cambodia on Sunday, where three Thai soldiers were injured by an exploding landmine last week.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said on Monday that a patrol from the Suranaree Task Force found the two landmines near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani. One of the mines was only about 30 centimetres from the spot where three soldiers were injured by the explosion of a Russian-made PMN-2 anti-personnel mine on Wednesday, the spokesman said. One of the soldiers lost a foot.

The mines were safely defused and removed, he said. Maj Gen Winthai said the army also urged Asean and the international community to condemn Cambodia over the matter.

Rear Admiral Surasans Kongsi, Defence Ministry spokesman, and Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, jointly addressed the press following a Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Command Centre (TCBC) meeting at Government House.

Rear Adm Surasans confirmed that PMN-2 mines were not part of Thailand's arsenal, and signs of recent digging suggest the discovered mines were placed after the May 28 border clash, he said.

Thai authorities have concluded that the placement was deliberate, intended to kill personnel and in clear violation of the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention that Cambodia and Thailand both signed in 1997 and ratified in 1998.

In response, the Thai military has heightened its security protocols, issuing new directives to local patrol units and enhancing readiness, he said.

The Defence Ministry will also brief military attachés and representatives from foreign armed forces to present the facts.

Ms Maratee said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will formally protest to the Cambodian government in writing and report the incident to the President of the Meeting of States Parties to the Ottawa Convention -- currently held by Japan -- to seek accountability under the treaty framework.

Furthermore, Thailand will provide briefings to key international partners and relevant organisations, especially countries with a stake in Cambodian demining efforts, such as Japan and Norway. These briefings will aim to raise awareness of the breach and reaffirm Thailand's position. She said the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday accused and condemned Cambodia for the use of anti-personnel mines in contravention of the Ottawa Convention banning their use.

"The Royal Thai Government condemns in the strongest terms the use of anti-personnel mines," the ministry statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as prime minister, said inspections have clearly confirmed that the landmines were newly manufactured and recently planted; therefore, Thailand views this as a violation of United Nations agreements.

"If further evidence is identified, it may even lead to the recall of the [Thai] chargé d'affaires [in Cambodia]. This will depend on the conditions and the evolving situation," he said.

Cambodia has denied laying new mines that injured the three soldiers. However, the ministry said it had clear evidence. Thailand had never used the type of landmine that was found.

"Assessments and related evidence discovered by the responsible security agencies point to the conclusion that the laying of these mines was a blatant violation of international law," it said.

Regarding the sensitive situation at the Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin, a popular tourist site near the Thai-Cambodian border, the national police chief will implement immediate measures aimed at preventing escalation.

"In the event of an incident, calling in the police would normally take too long," Mr Phumtham explained. "Therefore, we are pre-positioning crowd control units to respond to Cambodian civilians in accordance with international norms."