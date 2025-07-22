Alert sounds as Wipha approaches

The country is bracing for heavy rain this week after tropical storm Wipha triggered the opening of an around-the-clock monitoring centre.

The Thai Meteorological Department's 24-hour war room was launched to keep track of the storm, which yesterday was centred over the Gulf of Tonkin with wind speeds reduced from 116 km/h to 83 km/h, which is expected to bring widespread downpours.

TMD director-general Sukanyanee Yawincharn stated that Wipha was moving west-southwest at 20 km/h and was expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam yesterday before further weakening.

Despite not making direct landfall in Thailand, Wipha is intensifying the southwest monsoon, leading to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rain across 50 provinces, while in Bangkok, thunderstorms are expected across 60%–80% of the city.

Ms Sukanyanee said that although Wipha will not directly hit Thailand, it is likely to cause flash floods, forest run-off, and rough seas. The TMD will maintain 24-hour surveillance and issue continuous updates.

Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University, posted on Facebook that Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) had convened an emergency meeting, led by director-general Phasakorn Boonyalak, to assess Wipha's potential impacts.

The meeting resolved that the National Disaster Warning Centre would inform 22 high-risk provinces via cell broadcast of the expected landfall today. The storm will likely weaken to a depression before crossing into northern Thailand, especially affecting Nan and Chiang Rai. Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned that flash floods are the main concern, and flood response equipment has been deployed in key areas.