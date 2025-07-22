Minister shrugs off attire row

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat wears ripped jeans to a formal event on Saturday.

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has shrugged off criticism over her choice of attire during a recent field visit to the southern provinces, saying her outfit was appropriate for the occasion.

On Saturday, Ms Narumon was photographed wearing ripped jeans while presiding over a policy meeting and visiting an education exhibition at Benjamarachutit School in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The visit was part of a three-day trip from July 18 to 21.

Her casual appearance sparked online debate, with some educators and netizens arguing that the outfit was unsuitable for an official event.

In response, Ms Narumon explained that she wore formal attire on Friday but opted for a more relaxed outfit over the weekend to allow greater flexibility.

"It wasn't a formal event. I wanted to create an easygoing atmosphere where I could engage directly with teachers and students. I gave no specific instructions on a dress code, but local officials chose to wear formal clothing because senior ministry executives were also in attendance," she said.

Unfazed by the criticism, she stated that casual dress should be acceptable at weekends and on holidays. She urged the public to focus instead on improving the country's education system.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak defended the minister, calling on the public not to politicise the matter.

"Ms Narumon aimed to create a warm, approachable environment. She has always dressed appropriately for the occasion. Let's focus on her work," he said.

He also clarified that the minister had already informed education authorities that formal attire is not required during her weekend field visits.

Education permanent secretary Suthep Kaengsanthia said this was Ms Narumon's first official trip since taking office, and there had been no prior communication regarding dress codes.

He noted that local officials wore formal clothing due to the presence of senior executives but confirmed that informal attire would be acceptable in future field visits.

The incident has reignited discussion around dress codes in public service, with some questioning why local staff are expected to dress formally while others believe the minister should set an example.