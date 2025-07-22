Ex-abbot linked to two other women

Listen to this article

The former abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan, who is currently under investigation over financial irregularities in the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, is facing more scrutiny after local media reports claimed that he is involved with two other women.

Thid Sarit ("Former monk Sarit"), 67, who was known as Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun before he left the order, is under the spotlight after photos of him in a wig embracing a woman who was believed to be his long-term partner went viral online last week.

The photos surfaced after a lecturer at a state university for monks came forward to the police to report Thid Sarit for misconduct, upon learning that the former abbot was involved with other women.

She claimed the woman in the photo is a wealthy local businesswoman, with whom the former abbot had been in a relationship for about 15 years. Previous reports stated that the first and second women reside in different luxury housing estates in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district.

According to the latest local media reports, the former abbot is in a relationship with a third woman. No details about the woman were given, apart from the fact that she is a divorcee.

Thid Sarit left the monkhood late on Saturday, after officially resigning from the position on Friday, citing health problems. However, many believe his decision to leave the monkhood was driven by the mounting allegations against him.

Sarit, wearing a wig, embraces a woman while he was an abbot.

The news prompted the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to launch an investigation into Thid Sarit's conduct while he was the abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan. Thid Sarit also served as the ecclesiastical chief of the province.

Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) are currently looking into suspected financial irregularities in the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, which has been delayed for about a decade.

According to CIB chief, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, yesterday, investigators are trying to determine if the former abbot misused temple funds for personal purposes.

As former abbot of Wat Nakhon Sawan, Thid Sarit solicited substantial donations from temples and followers in and around Nakhon Sawan to build Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park.

Investigators said over 100 million baht had been donated for the project. Land and other assets were also donated to help fund the project, while money borrowed from central temples was also funnelled into the project. However, a decade on, the park remains unfinished.

A review of construction expenditure is underway, the CIB chief said.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said the ACD had received complaints about the fundraising for the project.

Authorities are also investigating claims that the ex-abbot used temple funds to acquire personal assets, including land that was ultimately given to a fortune teller, a large house, vehicles and other items. Several bank accounts linked to other monks and followers are also being reviewed.

The CIB chief stressed monks are state officials and will face charges if found guilty.

The news sent shockwaves through the religious community, sparking public debate about oversight of senior members of the clergy.