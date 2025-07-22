Two die as bad weather pounds Andaman coast

Rescue volunteers and police take the body of Shin Yushi to Koh Lanta Hospital in Krabi province after he drowned in the rough seas on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists lost their lives during stormy weather that whipped up gusts and strong currents along the Andaman coast over the weekend.

On Sunday, Wang Yang, 53, was killed by a falling tree on a beach on Koh He, in Phuket's Muang district.

According to Pol Lt Sirapat Chupong, an on-duty officer at Chalong police station, Wang and her husband were sitting in beach chairs under the tree when a sudden gust of wind uprooted the tree and fell on them. Wang died from her injuries, but first responders were able to help her husband.

Her body was taken to Chalong Hospital for a preliminary post-mortem examination ahead of a full autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Krabi, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 reported the death of Shin Yushi, 34, who drowned off Koh Lanta on Sunday.

Chaiyaphreuk Weerawong, chief of Mu Koh Lanta National Park, said the visitor was swimming with a friend when he was swept away by the rough sea. He was found dead about one kilometre away. His body was taken to Koh Lanta Hospital for an autopsy.

Phuket and Krabi saw heavy rain and rough seas as the country prepares for additional bad weather from tropical storm Wipha, currently over the South China Sea after hitting mainland China.

The weekend's rough conditions also sank a boat transporting goods from Krabi to a resort on Koh Phi Phi. The boat's captain was rescued by a trawler after clinging to a floating plastic container for at least four hours.