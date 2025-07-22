Khon Kaen university lecturer arrested on drug charges

Police with the two alleged drug dealers and seized 34.6 grammes of methamphetamine hidden in perfume boxes and wet tissue paper after their arrest at a Khon Kaen university dormitory on Monday. (Photo: supplied/ Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - A 39-year-old university lecturer and an accomplice have been arrested on drug charges after a police suspect alleged he bought methamphetamine from them via the Line messaging app.

The two suspects were taken into custody from a dormitory in tambon Mai Muang in Muang district of this northeastern province on Monday evening, Pol Col Yossawat Kaewsuebthanyanit, chief of Muang Khon Kaen police, said on Tuesday.

One was a maths lecturer in the faculty of science at Khon Kaen University. He was identified by police as Asst Prof Dr Nakkakit. The other suspect was identified as Mr Ratchsak. Their family names were withheld by police.

The arrests were made after another suspect police named as Mr Prathanporn said he had bought methamphetamine from Line user ‘8858 ณ ค 4 รัส’. They also learned there was a motorcyclist who often left the dormitory to make deliveries.

Police arranged for Mr Prathanporn to make another purchase of meth and began watching the dorm for the motorcyclist to depart with a delivery.

Police later searched a room at the dorm and found 34.6 grammes of methamphetamine in 21 packets of perfume and wet tissue paper. The two suspects were arrested.

Mr Ratchsak allegedly admitted some of the drugs belonged to him and said the rest belonged to the lecturer, who initially denied it. (continues below)

The maths lecturer in the faculty of science at Khon Kaen University, identified only as Asst Prof Dr Nakkakit, who was arrested on Monday. (Photo: police/ Chakkrapan Natanri)

Police also searched Asst Prof Nakkakit’s house in tambon Sila, where they found other 1.1g of meth.

Only Mr Ratchsak tested positive for drug use, police said. Two phones the suspects allegedly used to contact customers via Line and X were also seized.

Police said the suspects ordered the meth from a man in Bangkok whose name was not known. Their most recent alleged purchase was 20g for 10,000 baht.

They allegedly both finally admitted to the charges and were taken to Muang Khon Kaen police station for legal processing.