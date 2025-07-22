Police hunt driver who shot officer during car chase

Suspect believed to have fled into Laos after incident in Nakhon Ratchasima

Listen to this article

Police chase a pickup on Mittraphap road in Bua Lai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Friday night. Driver Kittiphan Pengkhlai is wanted for firing shots that injured an officer. (Photo: Police via Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Police are hunting a man suspected of having crossed the border into Laos after he injured an officer during a car chase.

Kittiphan Pengkhlai fired bullets at a police vehicle while his pickup truck was being chased on Mittraphap Road in Bua Lai district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Friday night, said Pol Lt Col Somsak Sakhon, the Bua Lai station superintendent.

The chase began after the suspect, a resident of Chai Nat, failed to stop at a roadside checkpoint for a drug search, prompting two officers to go after him. Police called off the pursuit after one officer in the car was injured in the head by bullets fired by the fleeing driver. (Story continues below)

The pickup truck driven by suspect Kittiphan Pengkhlai was found abandoned in Dan Sai district of Loei province. (Photo: Provincial Police Region 3 via Prasit Tangprasert)

Police on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant from the Bua Yai Provincial Court for Mr Kittiphan on multiple charges, including attempting to kill on-duty officers.

Also on Tuesday, investigators found the suspect’s pickup parked in Dan Sai district of Loei province but did not find the driver or any other items inside.

Pol Lt Col Somsak suspected he had crossed the border into neighbouring Xayaburi province of Laos, adding that Thai police were contacting their Lao counterparts to join the hunt.