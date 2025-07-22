Moo Deng mascot stars in zoo training drill

Staff carry the Moo Deng mascot to a van after a novel training exercise at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri on Monday. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

CHON BURI - The Khao Kheow Open Zoo enlisted a Moo Dang mascot to add an element of novelty to an elaborate emergency response drill on Monday, as part of its ongoing commitment to public and staff safety.

The exercise aimed to simulate the zoo’s response to a large animal escape, testing real-time protocols and ensuring all departments can coordinate effectively in a high-pressure scenario.

The drill involved a mock escape of Moo Deng, with one staff member fully suited in a hippo costume to bring realism to the operation.

The real Moo Deng, the zoo’s star attraction, was in her enclosure resting up from all the hoopla that surrounded the pygmy hippo’s first birthday celebrations earlier this month.

As the simulated incident unfolded, teams acted swiftly, following the zoo’s command hierarchy to contain the situation. Personnel swiftly enacted area lockdown procedures, guiding the “escaped” hippo safely back to its enclosure.

To intensify the training, the scenario also included a fabricated injury: one staff member was “attacked” by the roaming animal and sustained a minor injury. The zoo’s emergency medical team responded immediately, administering first aid and coordinating a simulated hospital transfer.

To de-escalate the situation, the veterinary team deployed a sedative (as part of the drill) and conducted a routine health check before the hippo was declared fit to return to its exhibit. (Story continues below)

A zoo staff member uses a tranquilliser gun to subdue the “escaped” Moo Deng as part of the training drill. (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Luring Moo Deng (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Chasing Moo Deng (Photo: Khao Kheow Open Zoo)

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi emphasised that the simulation forms a vital part of the zoo’s 2025 safety plan.

“Exercises like these are essential in preventing injury or loss of life,” he explained. “They help us build confidence among staff and assure our visitors that we’re fully prepared for even the most unexpected situations.”

By combining rigorous planning with an imaginative, the zoo is reinforcing both its safety culture and its visitor experience, showing that even serious matters can be handled with creativity and care, he said.