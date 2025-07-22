Police dig deeper into Nakhon Sawan temple funds scandal

Listen to this article

Wat Nakhon Sawan in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province remains open to people wishing to make merit, amid the multiple scandals that forced abbot Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun to leave the monkhood on Saturday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) is intensifying its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of temple funds at Wat Nakhon Sawan and a long-delayed Buddhist park project involving the former abbot.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, CIB deputy commissioner, on Tuesday provided updates on the high-profile case involving the former abbott, Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun, now known by the lay name “Thid Sarit” (former monk Sarit).

He was also the ecclesiastical chief of the central plains province of Nakhon Sawan until his abrupt retirement from the monkhood on July 19.

Police investigators continued their search for evidence of misdoing on Tuesday, after earlier uncovering multiple irregularities, including the resignation of the acting director of the Nakhon Sawan campus of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) and the involvement of other people whose roles were under scrutiny, the CIB deputy chief said.

He affirmed that legal action would be taken against any people found to be involved in corruption. “Police are duty-bound to protect the nation, religion and monarchy. We must act to safeguard the integrity of Buddhist institutions,” he said.

He declined to confirm whether the resignation of the acting director the MCU’s Nakhon Sawan campus was linked to the temple fund irregularities. He did acknowledge that many people were under investigation.

The in-depth probe follows the emergence of details of the scandals involving the former abbot.

The former Phra Thamma Wachiratheerakun, 67, came under the media spotlight after photos showing him embracing a woman while wearing a wig went viral online. The former senior monk is also accused of secretive affairs with three women.

It was reported that the acting director of the MCU’s Nakhon Sawan campus, who recently resigned from the campus, had an alleged special relationship with the former abbot,

The former abbot is under investigation over suspected financial irregularities in the Nakhon Sawan Buddhist Park project, which has been underway for 15-20 years and is still not complete despite receiving hundreds of millions of baht in donations.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) were all now working on the case, trace the flow of funds. All parties involved would be held to account, he reiterated.

According to the CIB deputy chief, the former abbot had borrowed large sums from monks at temples in Bangkok. The transactions were now under investigation.

Investigators were also examining temple bank accounts, which currently showed only a few million baht remaining. This raised questions about the disappearance of substantial donations.

All contractors involved in the Buddhist Park project would be summoned for questioning, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said.

Once the evidence was compiled, legal proceedings would follow, including the issuance of summonses and arrest warrants, he added.

There were reports that Wat Nakhon Sawan may have received donations totaling several hundred million baht for the Buddhist Park project. One major donor, a now deceased businessman, reportedly contributed 50 million baht to the temple.