Police seek 23 indictments in building collapse tragedy

Negligence causing death, forgery and other charges to be reviewed by prosecutors

Investigators from the Bang Sue police station on Tuesday hand over 51 boxes containing 98,000 pages of evidence related to the collapse of the State Audit Office building during the March 28 earthquake. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have submitted their investigation files to prosecutors in connection with the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok during the March 28 earthquake, seeking the indictment of 23 suspects.

Investigators from the Bang Sue station on Tuesday handed over 51 boxes containing 233 files and more than 98,000 pages of evidence to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The collapse of the 30-storey building, which claimed more than 90 lives, has been blamed on design and construction flaws, with some investigations continuing into other aspects of the doomed project.

The police report names both individuals and legal entities, among them Premchai Karnasuta, the former president of the contractor Italian-Thai Development Plc which oversaw the project.

The 23 suspects, including seven companies, face charges including professional negligence in design, construction or demolition leading to death, as well as forgery and the use of forged documents, according to Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Puengsap, the deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

All of the suspects are currently in custody and have not been granted bail.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is still investigating state officials in connection with suspected irregularities in the bidding and procurement process.

The police have submitted relevant documents to the anti-graft watchdog, said Pol Maj Gen Somkuan.

Sanjai Chanphong, director-general of the Criminal Litigation Department at the OAG, said prosecutors aim to complete their review before the suspects’ final detention period ends.

Under the law, suspects can be detained for seven 12-day periods, or 84 days in total, before charges must be brought.

Despite the extensive documentation that prosecutors will have to deal with, Mr Sanjai assured the public the case would be handled thoroughly and impartially, while noting the high level of public interest in it.

Asked about summoning witnesses, Mr Sanjai said it was too early to determine this. He also noted that while suspects may ask for a judicial review, no such requests have been submitted so far.

A separate case has been filed by television hosts Damrong Phuttan and Narakorn Tiyayon against Auditor-General Monthien Charoenpol and his predecessor, Prajak Boonyang, accusing them of negligence resulting in death, and dereliction of duty.

Mr Sanjai said an investigative committee has forwarded the matter to the NACC for consideration under the anti-corruption law.