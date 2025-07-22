Yellow shirts urged in honour of King’s birthday

Listen to this article

People wearing yellow gather at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on July 28, 2024 to participate in events marking His Majesty the King's birthday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has urged the public to wear yellow throughout next week in tribute to His Majesty the King who celebrates his birthday on July 28.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, the acting prime minister, has instructed all government agencies to express their loyalty and gratitude to HM the King on this auspicious occasion, said government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap.

At a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Mr Phumtham called on all public sector agencies, state enterprises, security forces, private sector entities and the general public to wear yellow shirts from July 28 to Aug 1, as a unified gesture of loyalty and appreciation for the King’s benevolence during this special month.

Meanwhile, the Royal Household Bureau is inviting the public to sign an online book of blessings for Huis Majesty, from July 25 to 31 via the official Royal Household website.

The bureau also encourages the public to practise the Noble Eightfold Path, specifically the “Right View” (Sammā Diṭṭhi), and reflect on the Triple Gem as a source of spiritual refuge.

The initiative is part of a merit-making campaign dedicated to His Majesty, running from July 25 to 31 through the Samathi Sebiangboon meditation app, which is available for download on both the Play Store and App Store.