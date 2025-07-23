Visa help for Cambodian labour 'in limbo'

Listen to this article

Military attachés from 47 foreign embassies attend a special briefing at the army headquarters regarding Cambodian troops allegedly crossing into Thai territory, and the laying of new anti-personnel mines, after three Thai soldiers were injured recently. Among the attendees was Brigadier General Hom Kim, Cambodia's assistant military attaché. POOL PHOTO

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a six-month extension for Cambodian migrant workers employed in border provinces.

The move comes in response to recent changes in border checkpoint operating hours across seven provinces, which have hindered the movement of workers in the area.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said that due to ongoing unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border and the implementation of stricter border control measures, a significant number of Cambodian workers have been unable to re-enter Thailand.

These workers, who are employed in provinces along the border under the provisions of Section 64 of the executive decree on the management of foreign workers, typically use border passes for entry and exit.

As a result of the new travel restrictions, many of these workers -- whose permitted periods of stay have expired -- are unable to leave Thailand to renew their legal status. Consequently, they have overstayed and are now considered to be residing in the country unlawfully.

As of June, a total of 47,348 Cambodian migrant workers fell into this category, with many facing the expiration of their work permits. These permits are expected to gradually expire through to the end of September, Mr Jirayu said.

He said the cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal from the Labour Ministry to grant a special exemption allowing the targeted group of foreign nationals to remain in the kingdom for employment in border areas for a period of six months. This grace period is effective from June 7, the date on which the Interior Ministry's border control measures came into force.

The decision was made in light of the fact that this date marked the commencement of tighter border restrictions. The exemption will remain in effect either for the full six-month period or until normal border crossings at permanent checkpoints between the two countries have resumed for at least a month continuously.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved a waiver of overstay fines for affected migrant workers whose period of stay in the kingdom has already exceeded the legal limit due to circumstances beyond their control.

The Royal Thai Army on Tuesday held a briefing for defence attachés from 47 embassies to clarify the current situation following an incident in which three Thai soldiers from the 6th Infantry Regiment were injured by a landmine.

Thai authorities later claimed that the explosion caused by an anti-personnel mine recently planted in Thai territory constitutes a breach of the Ottawa Convention, which both Thailand and Cambodia have ratified.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Region has issued a stern warning that the Prasat Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district could be closed for seven days if Cambodia fails to prevent further disruptive actions.

Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said that while Thailand remains committed to peaceful solutions, it will not tolerate provocation of any kind. The warning follows reports that 23 Cambodian tour buses had arrived at the disputed site, raising fears of unrest.