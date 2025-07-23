Errant kamikaze drone sparks petition

A patrol unit discovers an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that crashed in the forest in Tha Song Yang district of Tak. Officials suspect the drone originated from the Myanmar military. 35th Ranger Regiment Task Force

Thailand has lodged a petition via the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) following the discovery of a military kamikaze drone that reportedly crashed in Tak province, a source said.

The drone was found on Tuesday about 5 kilometres from Khun Mae Woei village in Tha Song Yang district, and the 35th Ranger Regiment was alerted to the incident by villagers, the source said.

Military rangers, police and administrative officials then rushed to the spot and found the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) about 15km inside the border.

The crash caused no injuries or damage.

Initial assessments suggested the UAV originated from Myanmar's military and was intended for strikes against the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), he said.

It reportedly lost control and crashed into Thai territory. The drone was equipped with a gas canister believed to be an explosive warhead, he said.

The source went on to say that Special Task Force Ratchamanu worked with police and administrative officials to cordon off the area and mark it as a danger zone. Local residents were warned to stay away.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit from the Naresuan Task Force has since removed and destroyed the device.

Given the serious nature of the situation, Thai authorities have filed a petition through the TBC seeking clarification and assurances.

The drone reportedly resembled those used in recent military airstrikes against the KNLA, including those targeting KNLA Brigade 7 on March 18 and June 12, and Brigade 6 on July 13.

Earlier on July 17, the commander of Special Task Force Ratchamanu reported that Myanmar had deployed two YAK-130 aircraft to bomb the Ti Ta Hlae base in Myawaddy, just 3km from the border with Tak's Phop Phra district.

The base has come under heavy attack by KNLA forces. Myanmar troops were reportedly using supply drops and aerial bombardment to defend their positions.

Due to the ongoing violence, 324 Myanmar refugees have encamped at a temporary shelter in the same district.