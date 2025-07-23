Israel looks to hire more Thai workers

Listen to this article

Thai workers were at Suvarnabhumi airport for a flight to Israel in June last year. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungreangkit said there has been a surge in demand for Thai workers in Israel, with 10,000 new job openings emerging as tensions in the region show signs of easing.

The announcement was made during a recent meeting held to discuss emergency response plans for Thai workers in Israel and to ensure their safety and preparedness under various possible scenarios.

The meeting, led by Mr Pongkawin, was attended by 17 recruitment agencies authorised to send Thai workers to work in various sectors, especially agriculture, in Israel. Department of Employment (DoE) officials and the minister counsellor of the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv, Kittana Srisuriya, joined the meeting via a video call.

Mr Pongkawin said that although the DoE has lifted its suspension on sending Thai workers to the country, safety concerns remain. He noted several current security concerns, adding that authorities are implementing a colour-coded emergency response system, using four colours to signify different levels of unrest.

Green refers to normal conditions.Yellow refers to the early stages of unrest with limited coverage, during which workers will be advised to prepare travel documents and stay well-informed.

Orange refers to severe unrest without damage to infrastructure, during which authorities will monitor the situation and provide updates to workers.

Red is the highest alert level involving violence or attacks. Thai workers will be evacuated in coordination with the Thai embassy. Air travel will be used primarily, with overland evacuation to a third country as a backup.

The recruitment agencies have been asked to assign dedicated coordinators to relay information to Thai workers quickly.

Mr Pongkawin confirmed that Israeli employers are actively recruiting Thai workers in several sectors, with 2,000 vacant positions in construction, 2,800 in manufacturing and 5,000 in services, totalling around 10,000 job openings. He said these opportunities come with a minimum wage of 60,000 baht per month while stressing strict adherence to safety protocols.

Permanent secretary of the Labour Ministry Boonsong Thapchaiyuth added that employers in Israel are required to submit evacuation plans before being allowed to hire Thai workers.