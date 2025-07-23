Unesco honours princess for textiles

HRH Princess Sirivannavari received a commemorative medal from Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay in Paris on Friday. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) has honoured Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya for her outstanding contributions to the development and preservation of traditional Thai textiles.

HRH Princess Sirivannavari attended the award ceremony at Unesco headquarters in Paris on Friday, where she received a commemorative medal from Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay. The medal recognises her commitment to preserving cultural heritage, promoting the fine arts, and supporting Thailand's cultural and creative industries.

Following the ceremony, the princess shared a photo from the event on Instagram, captioned: "Very honoured to receive this medal from Unesco in recognition of my dedication to promoting fine arts and advancing Thailand's cultural heritage."

Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also acknowledged the Princess's achievements in a post on X, stating:

"HRH Princess Sirivannavari's unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting Thai textiles on the global stage has gained international recognition. The Unesco award ceremony on July 18, 2025, highlights the global appreciation for her remarkable talent and efforts in sustaining Thai identity through creative cultural expression."

Princess Sirivannavari has long served as an inspiration to Thailand's creative community, championing the revival and modernisation of traditional craftsmanship.

One of her signature initiatives includes designing the Khor Chaofah Sirivannavari pattern, which she has entrusted to Thai weavers to reinterpret into modern garments and household items.

Her work continues the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, whose royal aspirations to preserve Thai textiles have shaped national policy. Building on this legacy, HRH Princess Sirivannavari aims to integrate traditional Thai fabric into contemporary fashion in ways that resonate with both local and international audiences.

Through her innovative designs and dedication to heritage preservation, HRH Princess Sirivannavari is playing a key role in elevating Thai culture on the world stage.