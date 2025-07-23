'Professor' case goes to Supreme Court

Listen to this article

Keskamol Pleansamai

The case involving Senator Keskamol Pleansamai has been transferred to the Supreme Court following an Election Commission (EC) ruling that she attempted to mislead voters during her election campaign by falsely labelling herself as a professor.

The EC on Tuesday released the 13-page ruling and unanimously agreed to file a petition with the Supreme Court to revoke her right to run and vote in elections.

The case originated from a formal complaint about Dr Keskamol's academic qualifications and was supported by six key pieces of evidence, including her application for candidacy and text messages she sent to a Line group.

In one such message, she introduced herself as "Professor Dr Keskamol Pleansamai," presenting herself as a specialist in mental health and aesthetic dermatology.

The complaint raised concerns about the accuracy of her claimed credentials and whether such representations influenced voters' decisions.

Upon investigation, the EC found that although Dr Keskamol is a licensed physician with over a decade of experience and holds a medical degree from Rangsit University, her claim to the title "Professor" and a doctoral degree in political science from "California University" in the United States lacked verification.

However, no evidence supporting these claims was found in official Thai government records or academic databases.

Thai authorities, including the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC), found no record of her holding such a professorship or having her doctoral degree recognised officially.

Dr Keskamol argued that she earned the degree and professorship from California University, which she claimed is accredited by the US Department of Education, adding that she completed the programme over three years.

The EC concluded that introducing herself as "Professor Dr" misled voters and gave her an unfair advantage, violating Sections 62 and 77 of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators.

Several witnesses testified that her self-presentation influenced their perception of her credibility and suitability.

While the EC dismissed allegations regarding her other foreign degrees due to insufficient evidence, it ruled that the false use of the title "Professor" constituted election fraud.

The EC referred the case to the Supreme Court to revoke her electoral rights and pursue criminal charges.