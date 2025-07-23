Storm Wipha is a depression in Laos

A car moves on a road as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches, in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, July 22, 2025. REUTERS

Tropical storm Wipha became a depression at 1am Wednesday and was located in Laos, 180km east of Thailand’s Nan province, at 4am, according to the Meteorological Department.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, director-general of the department, said early Wednesday morning that the storm was located in Xiang Khouang province of Laos at 4am with the top windspeed of 55 kilometres per hour near its eye.

The storm was moving at 25kph northwestwards and would become a low-pressure area, she said.

The storm and the southwesterly monsoon would cause heavy rains and strong winds in the North, the upper Northeast, the western part of the Central Plains and the East on Wednesday and Thursday and flash floods and run-offs would be possible in slope and low-lying areas, Ms Sukanyanee said.