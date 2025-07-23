Drone-flying burglars arrested on Koh Phangan

Listen to this article

Tourist police with the four Myanmar men who allegedly used drones to target homes for burglary on Koh Phangan, on Tuesday. (Photo: police)

SURAT THANI - Four men who allegedly used drones to find easy targets before burgling foreigners’ rented houses have been arrested by police.

Tourist police arrested the four Myanmar nationals, aged 25-30 years, at an unregistered rented house in Moo 3 village on Koh Phangan about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The arrest followed complaints about frequent thefts from tourists' accommodation on the full moon party island.

A police source said the suspects admitted they used drones to spy on houses rented out to tourists, looking for unlocked doors and unattended valuables. When an easy target was found, they burgled the house.

They allegedly admitted they spent the money they gained on drugs. Police found 66 methamphetamine pills in the suspects’ possession.