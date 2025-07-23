Flooding, persistent rain in North

Flooding in Chiang Rai on Wednesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

Storm Wipha weakened to a low pressure system as it moved into the North of Thailand, where persistent rain was causing flooding in some provinces on Wednesday.

Somkhuan Tonchan, forecasting director at the Meteorological Department, said that storm Wipha had moved into northern Thailand from Laos and been downgraded to a low pressure system at 10am on Wednesday.

The depression was bringing heavy rain, initially to Nan province, that would continue into Thursday, moving westwards to Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Tak provinces.

Heavy overnight rain in the upper north had caused flooding in Chiang Rai, Nan and Phayao provinces. he said.

In Chiang Rai floodwater entered a police station, a school, a court building and a hospital in Thoeng district. Thoeng hospital had evacuated patients with mild symptoms and was admitting only emergency cases on Wednesday.

Flooding was also reported in Muang, Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chiang Rung districts of Chiang Rai.

In Nan, waterways overflowed in Bo Kluea, Chiang Klang, Muang and Pua districts. Some local schools were closed. Nan governor Chainarong Wongyai said the rain was persistent but not heavy and the flooding was not powerful, causing only minor difficulties for residents.

Nan had recorded 150-200 millimetres of rain, he said. Rainfall should decline on Thursday.

In Phayao, flooding was reported in Chiang Kham, Dok Kham Tai and Muang districts.