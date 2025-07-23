Two caught selling cars with fake registration linked to bombers

Listen to this article

A police officer searches a car of a suspect who was arrested on Tuesday for selling illegal cars and fake documents. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two men arrested for selling used cars with fake licence plates and forged documentation have been linked to a network providing vehicles for car-bombers in Thailand's far South, according to police.

A 50-strong police contingent armed with arrest warrants issued on July 16 raided 14 locations on Tuesday in their search for Passawat Yindee, 48, and Thirawit Kingkaew, 30, Pol Maj Gen Wittaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Wednesday.

The suspects were apprehended separately, one in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom and the other in Nong Chok district of Bangkok, he said.

Police also seized 41 items of evidence - mobile phones, cars, fake licence plates and documents.

The investigation began after highway police detected fake plates on a BMW car, using a licence plate recognition system. They subsequently learned the driver had bought the plates from the Facebook page เฮียอ๊อด (Hia Odd).

Investigators found the page had been selling used cars and fake licence plates, car registration books and other documentation to buyers.

Most of the cars had been pawned and some had been used illegally, police said.

Mr Thirawit allegedly admitted to producing and selling fake documents, admitting the business earned him almost a million baht a year.

Mr Passawat allegedly admitted he had been selling cars and fake documents through the pages เฮียอ๊อด and เสี่ยบัง ยอดแหลม (Sia-Bung Yodlaem), earning 2,000 to 5,000 baht per vehicle and 200 to 300 baht per document.

Further investigation revealed the illegal operation was linked to national crime, Pol Maj Gen Wittaya said. One case involved the police interception of a pickup used by bombers in the South of Thailand that was purchased through the suspects’ network.

Police said the network had been generating over 200 million baht a year. Search warrants had been issued for others involved, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.