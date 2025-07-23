Careering downhill truck kills 3, injures 23 in Kanchanaburi

The 10-wheel truck, its front crumpled, amid the wreckage after crashing into five pickups on a hill road in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday. Three people were killed and 23 injured. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - Three people were killed and 23 others hurt when a loaded 10-wheel truck crashed into five pickup trucks while descending a wet road in Sangkhla Buri district on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on a hilly section of Highway 323, the Thong Pha Phum-Sangkhla Buri route, about 8 kilometres from downtown Sangkhla Buri in tambon Nong Lu.

Pol Maj Jiraphong Kerdrenu, investigation chief at Sangkhla Buri police station, said the multiple pileup was reported to police at 9.56am.

Rescuers from the Pitak Kan foundation, Sangkhla Buri Hospital's emergency team, highway officials, border patrol and local police and volunteers were already at the scene when police arrived. Many people were trapped in their cars.

He said a 10-wheel truck with Chanthaburi licence plates had rearended five pickup trucks. The driver, Ekkalak Daraphong, had lost control on the downslope and the truck plunged into the five vehicles ahead of it. (continues below)

The fatal crash scene on a hilly section of the highway in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

The force of the collision forced some vehicles over the road's shoulder. Others were flipped over or rammed into the concrete barriers.

Rescuers used hydraulic cutters and a farm tractor to free the dead and injured. It took them over an hour.

Three men were found dead amid the wreckage and 23 people had injuries. Five were in critical condition and were rushed to Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi township.

Investigators said the road was mountainous and slippery due to rain. The stretch where the crash occurred was known for its frequent accidents, particularly at the final sharp curve of the descent.

One of the pickup truck owners recounted the terrifying moment.

“The driver of the truck didn’t honk or flash any signals that the vehicle was developing a problem or suffering brake failure. It slammed into my vehicle, nearly flipping it, before plowing through the other vehicles ahead’’.

Many of the victims were Myanmar nationals travelling from Samut Sakhon province to the Three Pagodas Pass and back to Myanmar. One of them was reportedly returning home to ordain into the monkhood and was accompanied by friends and relatives.

The bodies were taken to Sangkhla Buri Hospital, where relatives can collect them for funeral rites.

Pol Maj Jiraphong said police were still collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses. They had yet to question the hospitalised injured, including the 10-wheeler's driver.

Preliminary findings suggested brake failure was the primary cause, he said, compounded by bad weather and the driver's unfamiliarity with the mountainous route. Continuous heavy rain had left the road slippery, and the slope where the accident occurred was currently under repair.