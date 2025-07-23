Phumtham denies meddling in Buri Ram land case

Listen to this article

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has denied interfering in a new ministry investigation targeting the head of its Department of Lands, saying the probe is aimed at clearing doubts over the latter’s handling of the Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram.

The dispute revolves around a 5,083-rai plot of land at Khao Kradong, which, according to rulings by the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court, belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT). However, some of the land remains under the control of well-connected politicians and has not been officially transferred back to the SRT.

The land is claimed by both the SRT and several individuals allegedly tied to the Bhumjaithai Party. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the SRT and ordered the Department of Lands (DoL) to revoke the title deeds it had issued.

However, the department has yet to revoke about 900 deeds that the Supreme Court deemed unlawful, including 20 deeds covering 288 rai of land linked to the Chidchob family, which exerts considerable influence in Bhumjaithai.

Several hundred rai in Khao Kradong have also been allocated to government agencies such as the Department of Highways and used for infrastructure, including roads and hospitals, with permission from the SRT.

Bhumjaithai members have complained that ever since the party left the coalition and the Pheu Thai Party took control of the Interior Ministry, the long-running land dispute has been raised again. Mr Phumtham has brushed aside allegations about the timing.

“I never wanted to get involved in this matter. Neither did I intend to threaten or treat any [DoL] officials unfairly. But the Khao Kradong land dispute really is a high-profile issue,” said Mr Phumtham, who is currently serving as acting prime minister.

He also insisted he did not impose any deadline on Deputy Minister Dech-it Khaothong, who is overseeing the investigation, which aims to determine why DoL director-general Pornpoth Penpas failed to act in accordance with the court rulings.

“I did summon him for talks about the matter, but I didn’t judge whether he was right or wrong. And because doubts still persist regarding Mr Pornpoth’s role, we are here to clear them up,” said Mr Phumtham.

He emphasised that the investigation, which seeks to evaluate whether Mr Pornpoth’s explanation and defence are valid, would be conducted fairly, as the committee consists of independent outsiders.

Established by Mr Dech-it on Monday, the committee consists of seven members, including Chettha Mosikarat, a deputy permanent secretary with the ministry.

The committee is authorised to provide recommendations on what action should be taken if Mr Pornpoth is found negligent for not having promptly revoked the land title deeds, said Mr Phumtham.

Supachai Jaisamut, the head of Bhumjaithai’s legal team, raised concerns about the neutrality of the investigation committee. One of the members is the director-general of the Department of Corrections, and Mr Supachai asked whether he had sufficient knowledge of land laws and regulations.

Worse still, he said, a lawyer from the SRT, an opposing party in the Khao Kradong dispute, is also on the committee.

More importantly, he said, since the SRT’s latest petition against Mr Pornpoth is still pending in the Administrative Court, setting up a new panel to investigate him could be seen as an “unlawful” attempt to interfere with his decision-making authority under a hidden agenda.