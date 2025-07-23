New mine blast inflames border tensions

Listen to this article

Thai soldiers carry an injured colleague after a landmine exploded while they were on patrol near the Chong An Ma border crossing in Ubon Ratchathani province on Wednesday.

The Thai-Cambodian border dispute has escalated dramatically after five more Thai soldiers were injured by landmines — one losing a leg — in a disputed area of Ubon Ratchathani province on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident near the Chong An Ma border crossing prompted the government to order the closure of all crossings in northeastern Thailand.

The army, meanwhile, activated its “Chakrapong Phuwanart” emergency plan, which was last put into operation in 2011 during the conflict over the Preah Vihear temple site.

The plan involves the 1st and 2nd army regions, which are responsible for the Central Plains and the Northeast respectively.

Shortly afterward, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the government was expelling the Cambodian ambassador, while recalling the Thai envoy from Phnom Penh.

“By recalling the Thai Ambassador from Cambodia and sending the Cambodian Ambassador back to Cambodia, we will consider the level of relations further,” a government statement quoted Mr Phumtham, who is also acting prime minister, as saying.

The army said the landmine incident occurred while soldiers were on patrol near Huai Bon in Nam Yuen district of the northeastern province at 4.55pm.

The incident resulted in injuries to five army personnel, with one soldier sustaining severe injuries to his right leg from stepping on the explosive device. The other four experienced chest tightness and tinnitus from the blast concussion. All are now being treated at Nam Yuen Hospital.

The soldier who lost his right leg was identified as Sgt Maj First Class Phichitchai Boonkorat of the 14th Infantry Regiment patrol unit.

A spokesperson said the army commander-in-chief, Gen Pana Claewplodtook, would visit the area on Thursday.

“The army seriously condemns the inhumane act which violates the principles of international humanitarianism and international agreements and occurred in the Kingdom of Thailand. It is the act of Cambodia,” it said in a statement.

“It demands Cambodia take responsibility for the incident which is considered as a serious threat to peace and stability along the border of both countries.

“The army confirms that it will use all existing mechanisms properly to protect Thai military personnel and citizens from such incidents.”