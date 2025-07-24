People's Party backs public criticism of ruling in cadet's death

Sukanya: Son was strong

Public criticism of the recent ruling by the 12th Military Circle Court in Prachin Buri regarding two suspects involved in the controversial death of young cadet Pakapong "Moei" Tanyakan has been growing.

Pakapong was a first-year cadet who died under suspicious circumstances following disciplinary punishment at the Armed Forces Preparatory School in 2017.

The House Committee on Armed Forces, led by opposition People's Party (PP) MP for Bangkok Chayaphon Satondee, who is also the committee's spokesman, held a press briefing at parliament on Wednesday to criticise the ruling, adding to public claims that the military is too soft on its own accused.

The two senior cadets involved in the disciplinary session were given short prison sentences of four months and 16 days, suspended for two years. They were also fined 15,000 baht each.

"The ruling raises serious doubts about military courts' impartiality, and society is questioning whether they can deliver justice in cases where the military itself is the defendant," Mr Chayaphon said.

Pakapong: Died after hazing

He called on the armed forces to uphold proper standards and enforce strict disciplinary codes, warning that repeated failures to do so risks more tragic losses.

"The military says it has clear rules, but incidents like these keep happening," he said, adding the problem lies in unfair enforcement of the rules and a lack of genuine accountability.

Ekkarach Udomumnouy, a Bangkok MP from the same party who serves as the committee's secretary, said the military court's ruling system is structurally unjust.

He said civilians are denied the right to sue military personnel directly and must file complaints through military prosecutors.

He added that the committee and the PP have introduced a bill addressing this issue, aiming to allow civilian victims direct access to military courts as plaintiffs.

He also said efforts are underway to shift jurisdiction in torture-related cases occurring in military camps from military courts to civilian corruption courts.

PP list-MP and the committee chairman, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, condemned the court ruling and pledged to reopen the case in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, a move which Pakapong's family is pushing for.

Meanwhile, Pakapong's parents, Pichet and Sukanya Tanyakan, defended their son during the Hone Krasae ("Catching the Trend") TV programme on Wednesday amid accusations he was weak and unhealthy.

They said their son would not have been able to complete the physical tests to become a military prep student if he were in such poor physical condition as claimed.