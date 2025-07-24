TCC backs panel to ease woes

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has proposed a Joint Public-Private Labour Committee (JPLC) to the Ministry of Labour to address labour issues amid rising economic uncertainty.

TCC chairman Poj Aramwattananont said yesterday the proposal was raised during a meeting between business representatives and Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit in which the private sector made a number of recommendations to solve labour-related issues.

Both the global and Thai economies are fragile due to trade tensions, the Thai-Cambodian border conflict and a slowdown in the domestic tourism industry, he said.

Other key proposals floated at the meeting included adjusting the daily minimum wages, which the TCC insisted should be in accordance with Section 87 of the Labour Protection Act.

The TCC also urged the ministry to work closely with the private sector in formulating a strategy for the management of migrant workers and the prevention of child labour, human trafficking and promotion of good labour practices, he said.

Mr Poj said almost 30,000 workplaces have adopted good labour practices, benefiting more than 2.2 million employees, and this is expected to support Thailand's efforts to return to Tier 1 in the US Trafficking in Persons Report.

The chamber also urged the ministry to expedite the announcement of wage rates for skilled workers in all 280 professions, he said, adding that the wage rates for skilled labour cover only 129 professions, so more work needs to be done. The TCC also urged the employment of people with disabilities, the elderly and former military conscripts to supplement the labour market demand.