Bangkok council chief 'preparing to resign'

Kanoknuch: Expected to succeed as president

Surachit Phongsinghvitaya, president of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC), is preparing to submit his resignation, effective July 29, according to sources.

This is expected to pave the way for Kanoknuch Klinsung, a Pheu Thai Party councillor from Don Muang district, to assume the role.

If confirmed, she would become the first woman to hold the Bangkok council presidency.

Ms Kanoknuch also serves as second vice chairwoman of the Cleanliness and Environmental Protection Committee under the BMC.

Between July 29–31, the council will convene its third regular session of the year, during which a new president is expected to be elected.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt is also set to propose the 2026 fiscal budget, which will undergo 1–2 days of debate before a special committee is appointed to review the document.

Mr Surachit is expected to chair the committee before stepping down. By law, the budget must be finalised within 45 days.

Sources said that on July 17, Mr Surachit met a highly influential political figure in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, who urged him to step aside and support Ms Kanoknuch's appointment.

The figure cited her qualifications, maturity, and experience as key reasons.

Earlier, on July 1, the ruling party's special committee for Bangkok's local elections, chaired by party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, voted to support Wiphut Sriwaurai, a councillor from Bang Rak district, as the next council president.

However, Mr Wiphut resigned from his role as first vice president of the Bangkok council on June 27, after both he and Ms Kanoknuch presented their visions to the party as they contested for the council presidency.

The party ultimately endorsed Ms Kanoknuch for the top post, while Mr Surachit continued his duties until now, according to the sources.